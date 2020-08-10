Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress MLAs have demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs at the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held yesterday. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey at the CLP meet sought to address the apprehensions and concerns of the Congress MLAs, sources said.

Pandey reiterated that the Congress party workers must remain disciplined and should continue to follow the directives of the party high-command, several MLAs from the Congress told ANI on condition of anonymity.

Also Read | Pangolin Found at Lalita Devi Temple in Bestavaripeta Village of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam District: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Sunday chaired the CLP meeting at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin from August 14.

MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Also Read | Paytm All-in-One Portable Android Smart POS Launched in India for Rs 499 per Month.

Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)