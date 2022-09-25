Dehradun, Sep 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation and said some recent incidents had tarnished the state's image.

The review meeting held virtually comes amid public outrage over the murder of a 19-year-old receptionist allegedly by her employer and BJP leader's son.

During the meeting, Dhami directed all district magistrates to treat every law and order-related incident with utmost seriousness.

Maintaining law and order and peace in the state is the responsibility of the officials, he said.

Further, he directed the officials to identify hotels, resorts and religious places that are built on encroached government or forest lands and crack the whip on them.

Dhami also ordered verification of all madrassas in the state.

