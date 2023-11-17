New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended the date till November 30 to submit the recommendations for the award of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Republic Day, 2024.

The move was taken based on requests of States, Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces, Central Police Organisations, and concerned organizations for the extension of the last date for submission of nomination due to various reasons.

Earlier, the submission date of the recommendations of nominations was fixed as November 17.

In this regard, the MHA sent a letter to the chief secretaries, home secretaries and Directors General of Police of all the states and the UTs. A similar letter was also sent to the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation, other Central agencies and departments as well as the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

"Keeping in view of the requests, it has been decided with the approval of competentauthority to extend the last date for submission of nomination and recommendation for theawards of PSM/MSM for the occasion of Republic Day- 2024 till November 30, 2023," reads the letter.

The letter was also sent through the speed post to all the heads of fire services and Directors of Civil Defence, incharge of prisons, Commandant General of Home Guards of states and the UTs, and all divisions in Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

