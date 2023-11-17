New Delhi, November 17: Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma was on Friday appointed the director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is entrusted with the task of providing security to the prime minister. Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently additional director general in the SPG. Arun Kumar Sinha Dies: Director of SPG Responsible for Prime Minister’s Security, Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer in Gurugram

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the SPG's director from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

