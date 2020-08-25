Bhopal, Aug 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,374 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 55,695, health officials said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,263 after 19 patients succumbed since Monday evening, they said.

Four patients died in Indore and one each in Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Barwani, Sagar, Sehore, Chhatarpur, Hoshangabad, Sheopur, Katni, Chhindwara, Harda, Guna and Ashok Nagar districts.

The highest 265 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 143 in Gwalior, 140 in Jabalpur and 128 in Bhopal.

On the other hand, 1,074 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the state during the day.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 265 to 11,673 and death toll to 368.

Bhopal has recorded 9,541 COVID-19 patients including 264 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,348 and 3,339.

At 3,217, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,545 active cases.

There are 4,505 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 23,889 fresh cases and 396 deaths.

As of July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 55,695, New cases 1,374, Death toll 1,263, Recovered 42,247, Active cases 12,185, Total number of tested people 12,26,559.

