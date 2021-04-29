Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 158 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest so far in a single-day, in the last 24 hours, raising the fatality count to 4,084 on Thursday, while 17,269 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,80,846, according to an official report.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Barmer MP Manvendra Singh were among those who tested positive for the infection on Thursday, while Girraj Singh Lotwara, president of Shree Rajput Sabha, died from the coronavirus.

Jaipur accounted for a maximum of the new new fatalities linked to the virus, registering 32 deaths, followed by 30 in Jodhpur; 12 in Udaipur; 10 each in Sikar and Barmer; eight in Kota; seven in Bikaner and Dungarpur; six in Bhilwara and five in Alwar. The remaining deaths were reported from other districts.

The state capital also registered a maximum of 3,602 fresh COVID-19 cases, followed by Jodhpur which recorded 2,036 new infections.

A total of 4,07,243 people have recovered from the infection in Rajasthan and the number of active cases stands at 1,69,519, according to the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)