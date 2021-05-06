Srinagar, May 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded the biggest daily rise of 4,926 coronavirus and 52 deaths on Thursday, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 1,685 were from the Jammu division and 3,241 from Kashmir division, according to officials.

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 2.02 lakh, while the toll climbed to 2,562. Out of the 52 more deaths, 34 were in Jammu region and 18 in Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 1,070 new cases, followed by 617 in Jammu district and 605 in Budgam.

The active cases rose to 31,666 and 1.57 lakh patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The exponential rise in the number of cases has prompted the administration to implement a slew of measures, including setting up two triage centres in Srinagar for assessment of COVID patients before they are hospitalised.

A portal has also been made operational that provides district-wise information about vacant beds in COVID hospitals and oxygen availability. It has helpline numbers in case of an emergency.

