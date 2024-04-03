Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) experienced a significant upsurge in tourist footfall this year, said officials.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. This year has recorded the highest number of visitors to the Park since its inception.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Resign, Says Sanjay Singh; Meets Delhi CM's Wife After Release From Jail (Watch Video).

In 2023-24, the National Park recorded 3,27,493 tourist footfall, including 3,13,574 Indian tourists and 13,919 foreign tourists.

KNPTR comprises three administrative divisions, viz., the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the Bishwanath Wildlife Division, and the Nagaon Wildlife Division. Tourism in all the 3 divisions has increased, indicating the popularity of non-conventional tourism sites.

Also Read | Vistara Flight Cancellations: Airline CEO Vinod Kannan Pledges To Restore Normalcy in Flight Operations in a Week Amid Disruptions.

The key attractions during the tourism season that re-opened post-monsoon in mid-October 2023 were the Jungle Safari and Elephant Safari options. Added opportunities for a cycling trail in Karbi-Anglong, trekking routes in the Panbari forest range and Chirang added to the attractions.

Choran-Ahem (Karbi) and Ajun Ukum (Mising) ethnic restaurants led by community representatives have gained popularity, whereas Bwisag-Na (Bodo), a women-led restaurant at Burachapori, also made modest beginnings.

New routes under Boat safari for dolphin watching and the Panpur and Burachapori jeep and cycling safari circuits were also made operational this year.

According to the data, in 2022-23, a total of 3,10,458 visitors visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 2,610 visitors visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and 1,728 visitors to the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

In 2023-24, a total of 3,20,961 visitors visited the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 3,484 visitors visited the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and 3,048 visitors visited the Bishwanath Wildlife Division.

In 2023-24, Rs 8,59,48,351 in revenue was earned in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Rs 6,24,000 in the Nagaon Wildlife Division, and Rs 16,11,810 in the Bishwanath Wildlife Division. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)