Amaravati, June 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 8,976 fresh cases of coronavirus, 13,568 recoveries and 90 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

Chittoor district crossed the two-lakh total cases mark, the second behind East Godavari in the state.

The latest bulletin said the total positive cases in the state rose to 17.58 lakh, recoveries to 16,23,447 and toll 11,466 so far.

The number of active cases declined further to 1,23,426, it said.

In 24 hours East Godavari added 1,669, Chittoor 1,232 and Anantapuramu 995 fresh infections.

Chittoors total Covid-19 case count now stood at 2,00,368, second to East Godavaris 2,38,702.

Chittoor, however, has the highest toll of 1,376 in the state.

Its active caseload is now 16,979 after 1,82,013 recoveries.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298 in a day.

Chittoor had 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, West Godavari nine, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each, Prakasam seven, East Godavari, Kurnool and SPS Nellore six each, Visakhapatnam and Krishna five each and Kadapa two in 24 hours.

