Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) With close to 5,000 fresh infections, the COVID-19 tally in Kerala rose to 10.11 lakh while 18 deaths took the toll past the 4,000 mark on Tuesday.

In a positive sign, recoveries at 5,439 outnumbered the fresh cases of 4,937, which included 29 health workers.

A total of 74,352 samples were tested on Tuesday and the test positivity rate was 6.64 per cent, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases soared to 10,11,956 and the death toll stood at 4,016.

Till now, 1,07,01,894 samples have been tested.

"Out of the total infected today, 90 reached the state from outside while 4,478 contracted the disease from contacts. The source of infection of 340 was yet to be traced," the Minister said in a release.

With the discharge of 5,439 people, the cumulative recoveries in the state mounted to 9,46,910.

Currently, there were 60,761 active cases across the state.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases at 643, followed by Kollam with 547 and Pathanamthitta with 524 cases.

A total of 2,53,595 people under observation with 9,510 in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Two more regions were added to the list of hot spots, taking its total to 430, the release added.

