Chennai, Aug 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 5,951 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 3,91,303 while 107 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,721.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections today with 6,998 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and 3,32,454 people have so far got cured and active cases stood at 52,128, a health department bulletin said.

The deceased include two women aged 35 and 90 and in total 95 had co-morbidities.

Of the 6,721 deaths, Chennai's share was 2,623, while neighbouring districts of Chengelpet (379), Kancheepuram (216) and Tiruvallur (381) together accounted for 976 fatalities.

The state capital accounted for 1,270 new infections and the remainder was spread across Tamil Nadu.

In total 3,91,303 people have tested positive for the pathogen as on date.

Chennai's daily fresh cases, which stood below the 1,200 mark till August 20, have since breached that threshold and till date it is less than 1,300.

As many as 70,221 samples were tested today and cumulatively, 43,46,861 specimens have been examined.

There are 141 COVID labs, 63 in government and 78 private facilities.

Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) based. PTI

