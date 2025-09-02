New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast warning on Tuesday, forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the IMD, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. In Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Rewari, and Mewat.

In the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued. In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied with thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," Met said.

The department also issued an orange nowcast warning for moderate rainfall between 5-15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in some districts of East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Leh, and north Chhattisgarh.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rainfall can cause local flooding, traffic disruption, and damage to weak structures. Residents are advised to remain indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety guidelines," IMD advisory wrote.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days in Haryana's Ambala district has caused severe waterlogging in several areas, including residential localities. Residents of Cloth Market, Nadi Mohalla, and other parts of Ambala are facing significant inconvenience and damage due to flooding.

A resident said that heavy rains since Monday have caused water to accumulate on the streets, making potholes invisible and posing a serious threat to two-wheeler riders.

"During periods of waterlogging, minor injuries are common. Earlier, water used to drain away quickly, but now homes are also being affected, with water entering residential premises," the resident said.

Another resident shared that all of his household belongings had been damaged by the floodwaters, causing him considerable difficulty. (ANI)

