Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) The administrations of Rajasthan's border districts have sounded a red alert with blackout in several cities, in view of the rising tensions along the Line of Control.

In Sriganganagar, police have asked the citizens to remain inside their homes and switch off lights.

"There is a red alert. Everybody stay in their homes and turn off all lights," Sriganganagar Police said on microblogging site X.

In a statement, District Collector Dr Manju too appealed people to switch off lights run with inverters and generators.

In Barmer, siren sounded for the fifth time in the day -- at the railway station, main market and district collectorate.

Sirens sounded in Jaisalmer city as well. People switched off lights as the city echoed with explosion sounds, which were possibly drone attacks by Pakistan in Jaisalmer-Pokhran, according to sources.

Bikaner witnessed a complete blackout, which is set to continue until further orders. District Magistrate Namrata Vrishni issued orders for blackout in Bikaner tehsil as well.

In Jodhpur too, the blackout is implemented with immediate effect on instructions of the district collector.

"All citizens are requested to immediately switch off all types of light sources and ensure complete compliance with the instructions," Jodhpur District Magistrate Gaurav Agarwal said.

