New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Registration for vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19 is beginning on Saturday on the COWIN portal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, he requested people to register eligible children in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3.

