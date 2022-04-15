Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Mandal Commission report in favour of the other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari hit out at the BJP for its “failure” to ensure peace and development in the union territory post abrogation of Article 370.

He said a perception was created that the constitutional protection to the erstwhile state was a stumbling block to development and employment.

"We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement mandal commission report in favour of other backward class (OBC) community and regularise all the daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari said at a function in Bishnah on Friday.

