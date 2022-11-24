New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The prices of wheat and rice have gone up corresponding to increase in MSP and general inflationary trends and the government is regularly monitoring the prices scenario of essential commodities and taking required corrective measures, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

Compared to last month, there is marginal increase in retail and wholesale prices of wheat and rice and the government has taken proactive steps to prevent further price rise.

The government had banned export of wheat on March 13, 2022 and broken rice on May 8, 2022, due to increase in market price and demand-supply mismatch on account of geopolitical situation.

The rise in price of food commodities have been less compared to the that at the global level, Chopra said.

The market prices of wheat remained continuously higher than the MSP throughout the procurement period across the country and the the farmers could reap higher remuneration for their produce which is the main objective of the government's policy, he said.

On account of fairly good rainfall condition in the country, it is expected that wheat production and procurement in the next rabi season shall remain normal.

The Food Secretary said that the rainfall condition this year has been fairly good in the country and the production of paddy is expected to remain normal.

For kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of 775.73 LMT Paddy (521 LMT in terms of rice) is estimated to be procured. Procurement of Kharif paddy crop in the current KMS 2022-23 has commenced. (ANI)

