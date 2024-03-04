New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The Special Cell of the Delhi police is investigating a case allegedly linked to gold smuggling to fund terror activities by banned outfit, Indian Mujahideen, said the police.

According to the police, earlier on January 16, two persons, identified as Kaku Taufiq and Hayaan Kola, were apprehended by the Customs Department at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for allegedly smuggling gold.

"Later, it was revealed that the accused were relatives of the founders of the banned outfit--Indian Mujahideen- Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Yassen Bhatkal. They were also in touch with another person named Abdul Kader, a resident of Maharashtra's Mumbai. Suspecting a terror angle, the case was then handed over to the Special cell of the Delhi police," said the police.

"It was also learned that the two accused are a native of Karnataka's Bhatkal, where the founders of the banned outfit belong. Fake driving licenses were also recovered from the possession of the accused," it added.

The police further said that during the course of the investigation, a team of special cells visited Bhatkal and interrogated the terror connection of one of the accused--Kaku Tauqif. The family members of the accused were questioned by the special cell; however, they denied any association with him.

"As per enquiries, the wife of Kaku Tauqif is the cousin of Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Yaseen Bhatkal," the police said.

"The special cell team also raided the residence of the co-accused Abdul Kader in Mumbai. As the team reached his residence, his wife contacted him telephonically. However, he made an excuse that he was not in the town. On tracing his location, it was learned that he was in the neighbourhood. Later, accused Kader had switched off his phone. A probe is underway to nab him," it added.

An FIR was registered in the matter. Further probes are underway.

The Indian Mujahideen was banned by the government in 2010. (ANI)

