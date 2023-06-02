Sikar (RJ), Jun 2 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl five years ago, a government advocate said on Friday.

Judge Ashok Chaudhary imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on each accused and made strong remarks against police in his judgement, said Public Prosecutor Kailash Dan Kaviya.

Kaviya said that according to the complaint then filed by the victim's father, the girl was kidnapped from her house on the night of May 29, 2018, by a relative named Jeetu.

Jeetu took the girl to Kotputli in Jaipur where he and his another relative, Rajendra, raped her.

The court in its order rapped the local police for not counselling the victim after the incident was reported to them.

The judge said failure to counsel the victim at police station level shows the "negative attitude" of the SP towards crimes against women.

Chaudhary in his order directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department to take strict action against the then SP for negligence.

