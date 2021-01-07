New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday alleged that release of wastewater into the Yamuna from Haryana's Rohtak city drain has not stopped, and sought to make Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat aware of it.

According to DJB officials, the discharge of industrial pollutants into the river through Rohtak X-Regulator and DD6 drains increases ammonia levels in the Yamuna, affecting the DJB's operations.

"As per our latest survey of Rohtak X-regulator, it has been observed that the water has turned dirty green and ammonia levels have risen to an alarming 40 parts per million (ppm). We would like to bring this to the immediate attention of Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat," a statement quoted Chadha as saying.

Such alarming levels of ammonia compel the DJB to shut down its water treatment plants, affecting water supply in Delhi, he said.

Ammonia levels in DD-8 drain, which supplies drinking water to Delhi from Haryana, stood at 3 ppm, the DJB said.

High levels of ammonia in the Yamuna had prompted the DJB to reduce or stop operations at its plants at least five times last year.

According to officials, the DJB's water treatment plants can treat up to 0.9 ppm ammonia concentration in the river water.

If the ammonia content is higher than this, the raw water is diluted with fresh water from the Upper Ganga Canal or the Munak Canal. If enough fresh water is not available, the treatment capacity of plants is reduced or they have to be temporarily shut.

Recently, the National Green Tribunal-appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee asked the Central Pollution Control Board to identify sources of pollution leading to high levels of ammonia in the river in Delhi and submit a report by January 10.

"Considering the recurring nature of the problem, it is incumbent upon the CPCB and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to put in place a robust surveillance system, particularly during the critical winter months, for monitoring the activities of industries and the functioning of STPs and also take coercive action against the defaulting units," it had said.

