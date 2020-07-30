New Delhi, July 30: Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income.

Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing. Also Read | Hardik Satishchandra Shah Appointed As Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company said it recognised exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.

