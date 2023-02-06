Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Monday unveiled India's first Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine technology solution for heavy-duty trucks flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

A RIL release said that the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE)-powered trucks will emit near zero emissions, deliver performance on par with conventional diesel trucks and reduce noise with projected reductions in operating costs thus redefining the future of Green Mobility.

As part of its net carbon zero vision, Reliance with its vehicle partner Ashok Leyland and other technical partners have been engaged "in developing this unique technology since the last year with the first engines running in early 2022".

"Going forward, Reliance will first extensively test and validate the H2ICE technology for heavy-duty trucks before its first commercial deployment across its captive fleet at scale. Simultaneously Reliance is pursuing the opportunity to create an end-to-end Hydrogen ecosystem for mobility," the release said.

Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of Rs 792,756 crore ($104.6 billion), cash profit of Rs 110,778 crore ($14.6 billion), and net profit of Rs 67,845 crore ($9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), financial services, retail and digital services. (ANI)

