Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Weather patterns in Chamoli district took a sudden turn on Saturday as unexpected rainfall brought much-needed relief to residents following several days of intense heat. The change in weather significantly eased the daily lives of locals who had been struggling with high temperatures.

The sacred town of Badrinath Dham witnessed light rain in the afternoon, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature and a refreshing coolness in the air. Furthermore, the higher peaks surrounding Badrinath experienced light snowfall, further enhancing the pleasant conditions. Devotees arriving for the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal described the scenic transformation as a special blessing.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: Weekly Water Cuts To Begin in Thane and Rural Regions From May 1; Here's Why.

Amid the prevailing heatwave, the rain and snowfall sparked great excitement among pilgrims. Visitors were seen expressing joy as they witnessed the rare and beautiful display of nature in the high-altitude Himalayan shrine.

Earlier, the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees at 6:15 AM on April 23, following traditional rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. The temple premises were decorated to mark the commencement of the pilgrimage season.

Also Read | Delhi IRS Officer's Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena Traced Through Stolen Mobile Phone, Hotel Wi-Fi Logs, CCTV Footage and Social Media Account.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "Today, with full rites and rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras, the gates of the sacred Badrinath Dham, the earthly Vaikunth, will be opened for devotees. May the grace of Lord Badrinath Vishal bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all devotees. May this sacred occasion bring a message of spiritual energy, faith, and a positive beginning for everyone. A hearty welcome and warm greetings to all of you for the Holy Char Dham Yatra - 2026." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)