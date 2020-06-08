India News | Religious Places, Shopping Malls Will Continue to Remain Closed Till June 30 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 8 (ANI): Based on the assessment of the situation, Odisha Government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till midnight of June 30.

In the new order, State Government said that all religious places/ places of worship for the public will continue to remain closed till June 30. All shopping Malls will also continue to remain closed till June 30.

Also Read | Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

Restaurants and Hotels will be permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food including home delivery of food by aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, etc.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Also Read | Delhi: Aadhaar Cards, Voter IDs, Water Bills Accepted as Residence Proof at Govt and Private Hospitals.

However, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states, said a government notification.

Unlock 1, which came into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)