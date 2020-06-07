India News | Religious Places Will Continue to Remain Closed in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Places of worship in Jammu and Kashmir will continue to remain closed for public till further orders.

Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines on lockdown measures with effect from tomorrow.

As per the order, the following activities shall continue to remain prohibited across the entire Union Territory of J&K, irrespective of the categorization of the districts, from June 8, till further orders-- Inter-UT/state, Inter-province and Inter-district Buses for public transport and private vehicles, except those permitted under this order in specific categories of districts as per procedure prescribed.

"All schools, colleges, universities, educational / training/coaching institutions (including Anganwadi centers), etc. However, online distance learning shall be permitted. Their offices can continue to function for administrative purposes," the order said.

All cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, Spas, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. All social / political /sports / entertainment / academic / cultural/ religious functions and other large gatherings and congregations.

"Religious places/places of worship shall continue to remain closed for the public till further orders. There shall be no inter-province or inter-State/UT movement of individuals except after obtaining permissions or in permitted public transport, after following prescribed health protocols," the order read.

"The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 8 pm to 5 am. District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under Section 144 of CrPC."

"Persons above 65 years of age, persons and with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements or for health purposes," it added. (ANI)

