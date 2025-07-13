Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Sunday appealed to the party workers of seven states to remain engaged with the Ambedkarite mission of the party with honesty and dedication.

As per a press statement, BSP chief Mayawati held an in-depth review meeting at the central camp office here on Sunday on issues like organisational preparation and increasing the party's base in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Approves To Install CCTV Cameras in All 74,000 Coaches To Enhance Passenger Safety.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "In every time of trouble, help the needy with full devotion according to your capacity, because only the oppressed can be the true helper of the oppressed, otherwise there is no dearth of people shedding crocodile tears for political gain."

Mayawati expressed concern on the violence over language and caste. "Such a tendency is fatal and all this happens when narrow politics of religion, region, caste and language etc tries to dominate the patriotism and love for the country," Mayawati said.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Message Asking You To Download and Install an APK File To Redeem SBI Rewards? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

She demanded the central and state governments pay special attention to important issues of public interest like inflation, poverty, unemployment, education and health along with law and order.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)