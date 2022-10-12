Ujjain, Oct 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a replica of the Nandi Dwar of 'Mahakal Lok' on the day of inauguration of the mega corridor in Ujjain, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The corridor measures more than 900 metres in length and has two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar. It is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear a decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva.

"The prime minister was gifted a replica of the Nandi Dwar of Shri Mahakal Lok," the senior official said.

He was gifted the replica during a grand event held at Kartik Mela ground here to mark the inauguration, where Modi was welcomed with 'Malwi' headgear, rudraksh garland and an 'angavastra' on dais.

Amid Vedic chants, Modi had on Tuesday unveiled a large 'shivaling' covered in strands of sacred red threads placed below the Nandi Dwar to mark the inauguration of the mega corridor.

Modi greeted a group of saints near the gateway and then walked through the Nandi Dwar accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan amid tight security in the sprawling premises.

A bilingual plaque bearing inscription in Sanskrit and Hindi was also unveiled to mark the inauguration. A 'trishul' (trident) with a 'damru' and a 'rudraksh mala' hung over it was placed next to the plaque.

Later, Modi also walked in the premises of the 'Mahakal Lok' to see the structures, murals and sculptures, while a number of artists performed along the route in separate groups. He also took a tour of the place for some time in a golf cart.

The first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project is expected to significantly boost tourism in this holy city of Madhya Pradesh.

