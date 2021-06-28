Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) The Mamata Banerjee government will table the ad-hoc committee report to examine the recommendation for creating a legislative council for discussion and passage in the forthcoming Budget Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

The business of the House, which will begin on July 2, will continue till July 8. The state budget for 2021-22 would be placed on July 7.

"The proposal for legislative council was passed in 2011. Then, an ad-hoc committee was set up to look into it. The panel's report would be placed for discussion on the creation of the council.

"After the House passes it, it will be sent to the governor and then to the union government. Following that, it has to be passed in both the Houses of Parliament before the President gives his consent," he said.

The decision to table the report was taken at the all-party meeting of the legislative parties of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP ahead of the assembly session of the newly-elected House.

The West Bengal Legislative Council was set up in 1952 and abolished in 1969 during the time of the United Front government.

During the all-party meeting, BJP's demand for discussion on the distribution of vaccines and post-poll violence was not accepted.

"We had placed the demand for discussion on such issues... We said at the meeting that the situation in Bengal was similar to the days of Partition in 1947. However, we were told during the Business Advisory Committee meeting on July 7, these will be discussed," BJP MLA Mihir Goswami said.

During the July 7 meeting, a call will also be taken on whether to extend the session beyond July 8.

At Monday's meeting, it was decided that central paramilitary forces deputed to protect certain BJP MLAs won't be allowed to enter the assembly premises.

"In Parliament, state security personnel are not allowed. Therefore, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that central forces assigned for personnel protection won't be allowed inside," Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari remained absent from the all-party and BA committee meetings.

Adhikari and Banerjee will for the first time face each other on the assembly floor.

Once considered a protege of Banerjee, Adhikari switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls and defeated the chief minister from the high-profile Nandigram seat by a slender margin.

BJP, with 75 MLAs, is the main opposition in the Bengal assembly.

Congress and the Left parties have no representation in the present House. However, alliance partner ISF has one MLA.

