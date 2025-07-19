New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy has said the board will continue to support the AAIB's investigation into the Air India plane crash, and that reports about the incident are premature and speculative.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground. Out of the 242 people onboard, one passenger survived.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: 5 Held in West Bengal, Prime Suspects Manage to Flee, Say Police.

On July 12, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the fatal crash.

"Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time," Homendy said in a statement posted on X.

Also Read | Minorities Enjoying Absolute Freedom in India Due to Hindu Majority, Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The comments come days after AAIB said it is too early to draw any "definite conclusions" on what led to the crash, as the probe is still on, and urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives.

Homendy also said that NTSB fully supports AAIB's public appeal and will continue to support its ongoing investigation.

"All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB," she said in the post on Saturday.

There are reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane -- VT-ANB -- operating the flight AI 171.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)