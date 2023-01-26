New Delhi, January 26: The Airport Authority of India (AAI)'s Chairman Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day and extended the message to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.

"It is our responsibility to follow the constitution with utmost devotion. Always maintain the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation while following it and keep fulfilling your duties towards the nation with full honesty and Contribute to the progress of your country through disciplined efforts," the AAI chairman said after unfurling the flag at Delhi's AAI-ATC (Air Traffic Control) services building. Republic Day Parade 2023 Concludes With Spectacular Airshow, Stunning Motorcycle Display (See Pics and Videos).

He further said, "In today's era, the country's progress depends on the strength of the basic infrastructure. It depends to a great extent. The aviation sector is an important part of it and the Airport Authority of India is carrying out the responsibility of taking it to the world level very carefully. The authority is undertaking development works in terms of capacity enhancement and technological upgradation of passenger terminals at various airports in India."

Emphasizing the airport construction and airport renovation work scheduled to take place in 2023, the AAI Chairman said that the work of many airports will be completed this year. Republic Day 2023 Parade to Showcase India's Military Prowess, Cultural Diversity and ‘Jan Bhagidari’.

Continuing further, he mentioned that the Hirasar Greenfield airport would be dedicated to the nation in the year 2023. Besides, "the Airports Authority of India has also been established Kanpur, Adampur, Port Blair, Jabalpur, Kolhapur, Ayodhya, Datrachi, Tudtakorran and Chennai (TB, Phase-1). The construction work of new terminal buildings in airports is going on fast and is targeted to be completed in the year 2023," the AAI chairman told ANI.

In another announcement, the AAI chairman said that not only in Varanasi but in the coming days more airports under AAI will start the DIGI Yatra facility soon. "Digi Yatra was launched at the Varanasi airport. It is a wheel that provides the facility of paperless travel to the passengers," he said.

