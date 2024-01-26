New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh tableau for the 75th Republic Day parade portrayed the 'self-reliant and progressive' women of the state.

The tableau reflected empowerment of women in state, self-reliant women, chanderi art and also contained a replica of Lahari Bai, a tribal woman of Madhya Pradesh, with a tagline of 'The millet woman of India'.

The front part of the tableau represents a woman airforce officer with Chanderi art on edges. The middle part of the tableau depicted the famous chanderi silk sarees which are prepared in Chanderi, a town in Ashoknagar District in the state.

The rear side of the tableau depicted a statue of Lahari Bai, a 27-year old tribal woman from Dindori district who preserved over 150 varieties of millet seeds. She also became the brand ambassador of millets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded her efforts and appreciated her on becoming the brand ambassador of millets.

India is celebrating the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti were the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day this morning by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

