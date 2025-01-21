New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): The grand finale of the National School Band Competition 2024-25, organised as part of Republic Day Celebrations (RDC) 2025, will be held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi on January 24 and 25.

As per an official release, the prize distribution ceremony on January 25 will be graced by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, while the event will be inaugurated by the Defence Secretary and Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

A total of 16 band teams - four from each zone (East, West, North & South zone) - comprising 466 children will compete in the Grand Finale. It has been organised to rejuvenate and rekindle the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst children in schools throughout the country and motivate them on the path of holistic education.

According to the release, the top three teams in each category will be given a cash prize (1st - Rs 21,000/-, 2nd - Rs 16,000/- & 3rd - Rs 11,000/-), a trophy as well as certificates. A consolation cash prize of Rs 3,000/- each will be given to the remaining team in each category.

Also Read | Rinku Singh To Marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, Engagement Ceremony To Be Held in Lucknow.

Their performances will be evaluated by the Jury appointed by the Ministry of Defence including members from each wing of the Armed Forces.

From RDC 2023 onwards, the National School Band Competition is being jointly conducted by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education. A School Band evokes a feeling of oneness, belonging and pride in school children towards their school and country. The rhythm of a band rouses passion, courage and action in children and adults alike.

The Competition consists of three levels [State Level, Zonal Level, & National Level (final)] in four categories (Boys Brass Band, Girls Brass Band, Boys Pipe Band and Girls Pipe Band).

Building on the success of last year's competition, the Competition garnered significant enthusiasm this year. Over 700 school band teams from 34 States/Union Territories (UTs) registered for the competition at the State Level, in which 568 teams comprising around 14,000 children participated.

At the zonal level, 84 teams comprising 2,337 students from 31 States/UTs participated, of which 16 finalists teams have been shortlisted for the grand finale. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)