New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

He also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Republic Day.

"Wish you all a very happy 72nd Republic Day. Let us all ensure our commitment to national unity, integrity and pride on the biggest festival of the world's largest democracy. Wishing you all a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!" BJP President tweeted.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. (ANI)

