Republic Day Parade 2025: Gujarat Tableau ‘From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development’ Wins ‘Popular Choice’ Category for 3rd Consecutive Year

Gandhinagar, January 30: Gujarat's tableau, titled "From Anartpur to Ektanagar - A Wonderful Confluence of Heritage and Development," presented at the 76th Republic Day National Parade on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, won in the Popular Choice category by securing the highest number of votes, according to the state government. "This achievement marks a remarkable hat-trick, with Gujarat's tableau claiming the top spot in the Popular Choice category for the third consecutive year," read a statement by the Gujarat government.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Gujarat, celebrating this milestone as the state's tableau continues to lead in the Popular Choice category for three years in a row. Republic Day Parade 2025: Gujarat’s Tableau To Showcase 12th Century ‘Kirti Toran’ and 21st Century ‘Statue of Liberty’ at 76th R-Day Celebrations in Delhi.

"The Chief Minister reaffirmed his belief that Gujarat is successfully embodying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" through public participation and will continue leading in the years to come," read the statement.

Among 31 tableaux displayed from various states and government departments at the 76th Republic Day Parade, Gujarat's tableau presented by the Information Department, showcased the state's remarkable journey of modern development, rooted in the vision of the Prime Minister, while also paying tribute to its rich and enduring heritage. Citizens were given the opportunity to vote online for their preferred tableaux in the "Popular Choice" category during the parade. Republic Day Parade 2025: Indian Navy’s Tableau at 76th R-Day To Feature Warships ‘Surat’, ‘Nilgiri’, Submarine INS Vaghsheer.

"Since its debut in the 74th Republic Day National Parade in 2023, Gujarat has set a new standard, leading the Popular Choice category. The first of these was the tableau "Clean Green Energy-rich Gujarat," read the statement. For the 75th Republic Day National Parade, Gujarat's tableau was titled "Dhordo, World's Best Tourism Village-UNWTO." Additionally, this tableau secured second place in the Jury's Choice for Excellence of Tableaus in 2024.

The Gujarat tableau showcased the state's blend of rich cultural heritage and contemporary achievements. Beginning from the 12th-century 'Kirti Toran' from Vadnagar, a symbol of the Solanki era, and transitioned to the 'Statue of Unity,' while also highlighting Gujarat's self-reliance in key sectors such as defence, technology, automobiles, and manufacturing.

Talking more about the tableau, the statement mentioned, "Key developments featured included the C-295 aircraft production unit, semiconductor chip manufacturing, and the landmark Atal Bridge. At one end of the tableau stood the iconic 'Kirti Toran,' while at the other end soared the majestic 'Statue of Unity,' the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, standing at 182 meters."

Infusing energy and colour, the tableau presented the vibrant 'Maniyaro' raas, with dynamic dance performances set to a fusion of traditional and modern Duha music. The Maniyaro raas also garnered third place in the cultural program competition among tableau artists from across the nation.

