Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha unfurled the national flag at his official residence in Agartala as the country celebrated its Republic Day.

The chief minister greeted the citizens after the flag-unfurling ceremony.

This year, India is commemorating its 75th Republic Day, marking the adoption of the constitution on January 26, 1950, and the attainment of sovereignty.

"Today is the 75th Republic Day. On this occasion, I would like to extend greetings to all citizens in the states and across the country. For us, Constitution is the supreme. We have always respected it and we will always respect it," Saha said.

"Today, we are celebrating the 75th Republic Day. Country is growing at an unmatched developmental goals. This national festival not only remembers our brave soldiers but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'."

"Let us all be determined to build 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. My special regards to 'Nari Shakti', to whom this year's Republic Day is dedicated to. The 'Nari Shakti' in all the fields may it be the sports or army, they are making proud our country."

Earlier in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

