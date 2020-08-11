Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday appealed to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to request funds from the Prime Minister to sort out the problem in the Cauvery basin.

Speaking to ANI Shivakumar said, "As far as Cauvery basin is concerned, we're seeing heavy flood for the last three years. We're losing lives. I appeal to the Chief Minister to take an all-party delegation or his own party's delegation to Prime Minister and request at least Rs 10,000 crore to sort out the problem in the basin."

Several parts of Karnataka, including Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, continue to face a flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall, while the Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that Cauvery river in Chamarajanagar district is flowing in 'severe situation'.

The Karnataka government on August 6 said that it had already released Rs 50 crore, and will release more funds if needed amid the incessant rainfall across the state.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also directed the district in-charge ministers to take appropriate precautions in the face of increasing rainfall across the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a video-conference meeting with the ministers of various states over the flood situation in the country. (ANI)

