New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Delhi Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed NBCC Ltd. not to take any coercive action against Rajeshwari Realty Pvt. Ltd. over electricity or maintenance dues while an appeal in the matter is pending before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT).

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chairperson Anand Kumar and Member Devesh Singh. During the hearing, counsel for both sides informed the Authority that NBCC has already filed an appeal with REAT, but no stay has been granted to date. The appeal is listed for hearing on March 9, 2026.

Counsel appearing for Rajeshwari Realty told the Authority that NBCC had issued a demand letter dated January 30, 2026, seeking payment of electricity dues. The applicant requested that the PSU be restrained from taking coercive recovery steps for electricity or maintenance charges while the appeal remains pending.

Taking note of the submissions and the pendency of the appeal, the Authority directed NBCC not to initiate any coercive action against the applicant until the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed before the Delhi RERA for further proceedings on March 18, 2026.

The dispute is part of a larger ongoing disagreement between NBCC and Rajeshwari Realty regarding a commercial project in Saket. In earlier proceedings, issues relating to the project's regulatory status and compliance under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, were contested, after which NBCC moved the appellate tribunal challenging the regulator's directions.

Rajeshwari Realty, one of the major allottees in the project, approached RERA seeking interim protection after fresh payment demands were raised by NBCC. The Authority's latest direction ensures that no recovery measures are taken against the allottee while the appellate process continues. (ANI)

