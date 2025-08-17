Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): In the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is going on on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement.

The natural disaster that occurred in Harsil, Dharali on August 5 has badly affected the lives of the people. The relief operation is going on continuously by the administration in the areas affected by the disaster.

All the arrangements of food grains, electricity, water, health, and communication are being continuously repaired by the government, and all necessary steps are being taken to restore the lives of the people again.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Sunday inspected the ongoing work to restore the damaged part of the Gangotri National Highway near Dabrani during the disaster.

The District Magistrate directed the officials of BRO and PWD to use all the necessary resources to restore the said part of the route as soon as possible. It is worth noting that continuous efforts are being made by the administration even in the extreme weather conditions to repair the damaged parts and make them movement-worthy as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Uttarkashi district administration said that critically ill patients from Dharali and other border areas affected by the devastating cloudburst were sent to the district hospital via MI-17 helicopter.

Speaking to ANI, a district administration official said, "75-year-old Pratima Devi of Jaspur village has been suffering from respiratory disease for a long time. 61-year-old elderly woman Chandrabala is suffering from a serious stomach problem. When the health of both of them suddenly deteriorated, the administration took immediate action and sent them to the district hospital by air service."

The disaster on August 5, 2025, caused the Kheer Ganga River to swell suddenly, resulting in widespread destruction in the Bhatwadi-Gangotri region. (ANI)

