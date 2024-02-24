Latur, Feb 24 (PTI) Resident doctors of Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur started an indefinite strike on Saturday over several demands, including better hostel accommodation and hike in stipend.

The strike is part of a statewide stir, a functionary of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said.

"A total of 180 resident doctors of Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital are on strike. Stipend should come into the bank accounts by the 10th of every month. Hostel accommodation should be improved," he said.

