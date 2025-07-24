Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) A residential property used for harbouring terrorists was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Thursday.

In a major action under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the police in Sopore attached the residential property for its use in providing shelter and logistical support to terrorists involved in unlawful and anti-national activities, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

He said the property comprises a single-storey residential house along with land measuring three kanals and three marlas situated at Reban Ramham. The property falls under the ownership of Javaid Ahmad Dar, resident of Reban area of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

The attachment has been made in connection with an FIR registered under various sections of the UAPA and the Arms Act, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Gay Date Goes Wrong in Varanasi: Man Clicks Nude Photos of Doctor, Extorts INR 8 Lakh After Victim Connects With Him on Gay Dating App.

During the course of investigation, it was found that the said property was wilfully used for harbouring terrorists and facilitating their stay, thereby aiding the execution of terror activities in the Sopore area, he said.

Acting on the gathered evidence, and after obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority, the said property has been attached according to legal provisions under the UAPA, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)