New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Leader of House in SDMC Inderjeet Sehrawat on Thursday said a resolution has been passed in a general meeting of the corporation to deseal properties, excluding those which have been sealed due to any court order.

In a statement, he claimed that the resolution was passed with a voice vote.

Also Read | Whale Shark in Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Fish at Visakhapatnam Beach, Authorities Guided Back to Sea (Watch Video).

Sehrawat placed the proposal in the general meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in which it was stated that the civic body "makes a resolution and directs commissioner to deseal properties, excluding those properties which have been sealed due to any court order".

The move comes ahead of the civic polls due early next year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Meeting on COVID-19 Situation, Says People Should Be ‘Satark’, ‘Saavdhan’ in View of Omicron Variant.

Sehrawat said the civic agency takes sealing action on properties where there is unauthorised construction and other violations.

"Many properties have been sealed since last several years, and desealing process of such properties has not been started. Due to this, there is dissatisfaction among the citizens," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)