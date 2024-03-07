New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Stating that Indian women have made their mark in diverse fields, from space science to the military to sports, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the resolve to build 'Viksit Bharat' would be fulfilled by them.

Addressing the 58th Annual Function of Laxmibai College, Delhi University, on Wednesday, he said the women of India will lead the nation on the path of prosperity and glory.

The Speaker also inaugurated the newly built Academic Block at the women's college

Paying tribute to Rani Laxmibai, he observed that the students were very fortunate to receive their education at such a prestigious college.

The Speaker said that he was happy to note that the college is known for instilling the values of patriotism and national service in their students. India's daughters are at the forefront of this national endeavour.

Referring to the National Youth Parliament Festival held earlier on Wednesday, Birla mentioned that Indian youth are poised to take the nation forward through their values, efforts, and innovation.

Mentioning the trailblazing achievements of Indian women, Birla recalled that women leaders like Rani Laxmibai, Ahilyabhai, Kasturba Gandhi, etc., paved the way forward for the current generation of women to achieve their full potential.

He added that our glorious history inspires us to build the future.

Commending the students' discipline, abilities, and achievements, Birla noted that discipline is the path to success and they should adhere to the principles of a disciplined life, which will make them better human beings. (ANI)

