Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Wednesday said restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will pave the way for building confidence among people of the Union Territory, asserting that it is "necessary" for peace in the region.

The party organised a one-day convention at Tagore Hall here.

Addressing the convention, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said, "CPI(M) has been firm that restoration of Article 370, statehood and other legitimate constitutional rights will pave the way for building confidence among the people of J&K, which is quite necessary for peace in the area."

He lauded the role of Kashmiris for holding spontaneous protests over the killings of tourists at Pahalgam on April 22.

"Unity among the people is necessary to thwart the forces of disharmony in the society," Baby said.

The CPI(M) general secretary said post Pahalgam attack, the party demanded for summoning of a special session of Parliament to discuss the situation arising after the Pahalgam terror attack, "but the government seems to be reluctant to face the Opposition".

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, while addressing the convention, said that the party "vehemently favoured the restoration of unceremoniously snatched democratic rights of the people of J&K on August 5, 2019 even without consulting the stakeholders".

"For the first time in the constitutional history of India, a state was bifurcated and downgraded into two separate Union territories which is against the democratic spirit and ethos of the country," he said.

MP Bikash Ranjan Battacharya said Kashmiryat is a symbol of unity and brotherhood which withstood its testimony during 1947 partition when whole of the sub-continent was engulfed in bloodshed.

"This unity needs to be strengthened in the larger interest of the people of J&K," he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader from J&K and Kulgam MLA, M Y Tarigami, said during the "testing times" in the aftermath of August 5, 2019?, the CPI(M) vehemently opposed the constitutional "onslaught" of abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state into two separate Union territories.

"It was a direct assault on the bond of J&K with the Union of India. This is the sole example in the country where the boundaries of the state were changed by imposing curfew, restrictions on media/press, and detaining of the political leadership and activists," he said.

He said the government of India must respect the mandate of J&K people and stick to its commitment given on the floor of the Parliament for restoration of full statehood.

Meanwhile, a delegation of CPI(M) leaders, currently on a visit to J&K, called on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at his residence.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the prevailing situation in J&K, with both sides emphasizing the importance of peace, dialogue, and safeguarding the democratic and constitutional rights of the people, the NC said in a statement.

The party said it was unanimously felt that the people aspired for lasting peace, dignity, and stability.

