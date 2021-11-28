Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress Sunday asked the Centre to restore the "dignity and honour" of the erstwhile state by granting the union territory statehood and reinstating the democratic right of the people.

Addressing a party workers' convention at Wachoo in Khansaheb area of Budgam District of Central Kashmir, JKPCC president G A Mir also said the Congress was the only unifying force capable enough to defeat the BJP's "maneuvering to divide people" on the basis of region or religion with an aim to gain political mileage.

The workers' convention was part of the party's Jan Jagran Abhiyaan -- an initiative of the Congress to highlight the “wrong policies” of the Centre towards the people of the union territory.

Alleging that the people of J-K were witnessing the "ugliest situation on every count", Mir questioned the "delay" in holding assembly elections and granting statehood to J-K as promised by the Centre in Parliament.

He asked the Centre to fulfil its promise rather than "making u-turns and (indulging in) misadventures aiming to gain political mileage, which the BJP has been doing since it assumed power".

"However, the people have realised that they were being exploited and used for electoral gains by the saffron party. They have decided to defeat its (BJP's) designs," Mir said.

The JKPCC president said efforts to weaken the Congress party will be thwarted.

"The party is committed to fight against the injustice, discrimination and the biased attitude of the BJP government towards the grievances confronting the people both in Kashmir as well as in Jammu, who are suffering equally on every count," he said.

He urged the people to support the Congress party in its endeavour to ensure their problems and issues related to unemployment, development, economy, security and others are addressed.

The JKPCC president expressed anguish over "the way the BJP government was treating the people" of Jammu and Kashmir and said they were "feeling disappointed over the deteriorating security situation, lack of development, rising unemployment and other multiple issues".

