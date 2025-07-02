New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The restored Sheesh Mahal park in Shalimar Bagh in the national capital was unveiled on Wednesday by Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The restoration work of the park was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) providing technical supervision.

"The Ministry of Tourism and Culture was proactively working to protect and promote the rich heritage of the country, particularly Delhi. Earlier restoration of Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Anangpal Tomar Van (Sanjay Van) in South Delhi has been carried out similarly," said Shekhawat, who is in-charge of culture and tourism ministries.

The Union minister also slammed the previous AAP government while speaking at the unveiling ceremony.

"When this restoration project was first taken up by LG Saxena, there was a repulsive government in Delhi. Now, there is a double-engine force multiplying government in Delhi," the minister said.

During a visit to the site last month, CM Gupta directed the beautification and landscaping work of the park.

"The redeveloped medieval Sheeshmahal is no longer just a monument preserving the beauty of the past but has become an open, accessible and convenient cultural experience for citizens. There is something for every age group here," CM Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

Lieutenant governor commended DDA and ASI for carrying out the restoration works.

"People of Delhi should come together and become a stakeholder in maintaining these restored sites that would ensure that these priceless heritage sites do not get encroached again and that they remain forever clean and green," Saxena said.

According to officials, Shalimar Bagh, built in 1653, has seen many phases of history, from the Mughal period to British rule.

"It has witnessed many historical events and changing rulers over time. As part of its restoration, while the ASI restored Sheesh Mahal's heritage elements, a Mughal-style Char Bagh landscape design has been developed by DDA," the statement added.

The authority has also restored an almost decayed 'baradari' and three heritage cottages within the Shalimar Bagh; two of the cottages have been adaptively re-used for community-focused purposes.

The Readers Café Corner and Café Shalimar, a cafeteria for park visitors, now occupy these restored spaces.

