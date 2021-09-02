Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): The restrictions and internet shutdown imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani will continue on Friday, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Today the situation across the valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported. Pertinently, some vested interests tried to spread baseless rumours about the forcible burial of SAS Geelani by Police. Such baseless reports which are a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the Police. As a matter of fact, the Police instead facilitated bringing the mortal remains from house to graveyard as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation. The relatives of the deceased participated in the burial," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | India Sends COVID-19 Relief Materials, Medical Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar thanked and appreciated the cooperation of the general public in maintaining the peaceful situation throughout the valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that similar restrictions and internet shutdown will continue on Friday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend’s Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

"It is also pertinent to mention that similar restrictions and internet shutdown will continue tomorrow. We shall review the situation tomorrow afternoon and take further course of action," said Police.

"The general public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours being spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border who are trying to take undue advantage of the situation and to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley," urged the Police.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Wednesday informed that restrictions have been imposed in the valley including suspension of internet services.

"Restrictions imposed including suspension of internet services in the Valley", said IGP Kashmir.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti informed that former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at the age of 91.Mufti expressed her condolence over the demise of Geelani in a tweet.

"Saddened by the news of Geelani Sahab's passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta'aala grant him Jannat and condolences to his family & well-wishers," she had tweeted.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)