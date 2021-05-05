Jammu, May 5 (PTI) A restro-bar was sealed and its owner booked for flouting COVID-19 guidelines in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team along with the executive magistrate raided Sahil bar and restaurant and found that COVID-19 protocols were being violated. The officials sealed the premises and booked its owner, police said.

A case was registered at Samba Police Station and further investigation is underway, they said.

