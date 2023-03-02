By Amit Kumar

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 2 (ANI): Results for the 59 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly will be declared on Thursday after the counting of votes which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Also Read | Adenovirus in West Bengal: Seven Children Die Due to Acute Respiratory Infection in Last 24 Hours.

After a high voltage campaign in Meghalaya, voting was held on February 27 for 59 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly and 85.17 per cent of voters cast their vote to decide the fate of 369 candidates.

The administration has made all arrangements for smooth counting in Meghalaya and as per the Election Commission of India's order, the administration will be vigilant and implement the guideline for the counting process.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Stage-II of GRAP Rolled Back As Overall AQI in National Capital Improves.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya Sibhi Chakrawarthy Sadhu said, "In Shillong polo ground counting of 14 seats will take place. Ballot counting will begin at 8 am while the EVM counting will begin at 8:30 am."

"We have made all elaborate arrangements regarding security protocol and who will be allowed inside the counting hall. Counting staff and Micro observers have been deployed at each table also. We also interacted with political parties to follow protocol. No unauthorized person will be allowed to enter in Counting hall," the DC added.

The DC further said, "We had a briefing with the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi hill district to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in any of the areas in the district. Smooth Traffic arrangements are being made so that inconvenience is not caused to the common people."

Major political parties such as the National People's Party (NPP), Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), United Democratic Party (UDP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have claimed to get the magic number of 60 seats in the Assembly and form government.

However, the picture will be clear in the afternoon as to who will form the government in the state with a majority or if Meghalaya is again heading towards a hung Assembly.

NPP leader and Chief Minister Conard Sangma had claimed that the NPP will form the government in the state.

On the other hand, while talking to ANI, Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Nawrie said BJP has a good chance to form the government and claimed that the party will be getting a good number of seats and vote percentage in the state.

Meanwhile, TMC Meghalaya State President, while talking to ANI, said, "We have a meeting a couple of hours before counting will start. As a TMC state president, I am confident to form the government as soon as the result is declared. A sufficient number is required to do so."

Notably, there was no polling in the Sohiong constituency as the election for the constituency has been deferred to a later date following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died of cardiac arrest on February 20.

The election commission is yet to announce the rescheduled date for polling in the constituency.

As per the data released by the EC, 11 constituencies polled over 90 per cent in Monday's election.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Mowkaiaw with 92.73 per cent, followed by Rajabala with 92.66 per cent.

Other constituencies with over 90 per cent voting are Phulbari (90.39), Selsella (91.71), Dadenggre (90.23), Mairang (90.93), Mawthadraishan (91.70), Nartiang (90.49), Sutnga-Saipung (90.80), Khliehriat (90.75), and Amlarem (90.97).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's constituency of South Tura polled lowest in Garo Hills at 73.65 per cent, followed by North Tura at 75.98 per cent and Williamnagar at 77.26 per cent.

The rest of the constituencies across the State polled above 80 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)