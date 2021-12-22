New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Tomato prices in retail markets have declined by 13 per cent at the all-India level as on December 21 as compared to a week ago on increased supply, the government said on Wednesday.

"Price of tomato at the all-India level, as on December 21, was lower by 12.89 per cent as compared to last one week and by 23.69 per cent as compared to last one month," an official statement said.

The retail prices of tomatoes stood at Rs 47.52 per kg on December 21, as against Rs 54.55 per kg on December 14 and Rs 62.27 per kg on November 21, 2021.

Prices of tomato as on December 21 for all the major cities were lower when compared to the corresponding prices one week and one month ago.

"Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days," the statement said.

The wholesale prices of tomato are forecast to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in the market and supplies from other states are expected to arrive by the end of December.

"Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices," the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

Prices of tomatoes had skyrocketed to as high as Rs 100-120 per kg in many cities last month due to disruption in supply.

