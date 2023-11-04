Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): Telanagana Congress and BRS are engaged in a war of words after Rahul Gandhi accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao and his party of corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project.

Levelling allegations against the BRS, TPCC Chief said "From 2015, the Congress party has raised the issue of corruption in irrigation... We raised the issue in the assembly as well. Whenever we talk about corruption, the TRS and KCR family are saying that this is a political allegation and there is no need to answer it."

Reddy demanded the Centre's inquiry in the report given by the National Dam Safety Authority on the KLP Project.

"The Telangana government and the KCR family have started a new kind of corruption practice...So the Congress party has been demanding that the Central government form an inquiry team and then take action as per the report of the committee...", he said in an address to the media.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's allegation, BRS leader KT Rama Rao said that Kaleshwaram is beyond the understanding of Rahul Gandhi".

"He is naive, the world calls him 'pappu'. He has to learn a lot. He just reads out a script. Otherwise, Kaleshwaram is beyond his understanding...I don't expect him to understand the biggest lift irrigation project of the world", he said while speaking to ANI.

"If a party which is involved in corruption of everything lectures on corruption today, it is hilarious...The biggest thing is that the Telangana Congress president chosen by him is a 420...If such people preach about corruption, people will laugh", Rama Rao said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao of "looting" the people of Telangana adding that KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their "personal ATM".

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme while addressing a 'Mahila Sadassu' in Ambatpally village in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said, "Rs 1 lakh crore was stolen from the people of Telangana here. Nobody here benefitted from it. Our workers are right that the Kaleshwaram project is BRS's ATM but change it to 'Kaleshwaram is KCR's ATM, it is his family's ATM." (ANI)

