Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thrusday took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Doctor Dies By Suicide After Groom Cancels Wedding Over Gold, Land and BMW in Dowry, State Health Minister Veena George Orders Probe.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Differently-Abled Woman Forgotten, Neglected, and Left Stranded on IndiGo Flight.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this monring were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.

Ahead of the swearing in ceremony DK Shivakumar said "We will implement the guarantees. We are committed to whatever we have spoken."

Folk artists performed outside Hyderabad's LB stadium ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy as Telangana CM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)